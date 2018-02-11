Skip to main content

Adam Rippon skates clean team event free skate

February 11, 2018

Adam Rippon skates clean team event free skate

View Details Hide Details
Adam Rippon was the number one worldwide trending topic on Twitter after his performance.

Up Next:

Play 00:06

Figure Skating

Sweeper gets bonked by falling teddy bear, Adam Rippon helps
See More:

Highlights and Clips

More from Olympic {{sfvMoreSport.more_from}}

Must See

See Full Schedule