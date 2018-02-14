Skip to main content

Figure skater gets left hanging by partner

February 14, 2018

Figure skater gets left hanging by partner

View Details Hide Details
Ondrej Hotarek just wanted a high-five. Sadly, Valentina Marchei missed the memo.

Up Next:

Play 01:09

NBC Olympics

TODAY: High winds wreaking havoc at PyeongChang Olympics
See More:

Highlights and Clips

More from Olympic {{sfvMoreSport.more_from}}

Must See

See Full Schedule