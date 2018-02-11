Skip to main content

Jamie Anderson's gold medal run in snowboard slopestyle

February 11, 2018

Jamie Anderson's gold medal run in snowboard slopestyle

Jamie Anderson took over the lead after her first run of the women's snowboard slopestyle competition.

