Skip to main content

Knierims finish in fourth place for pairs' free skate

February 11, 2018

Knierims finish in fourth place for pairs' free skate

View Details Hide Details
The couple finished fourth after some mistakes in their free skate. They earned team USA 7 points in the event.

Up Next:

Play 01:11

Figure Skating

Virtue, Moir trying to stay present in the moment in 2018
See More:

Highlights and Clips

More from Olympic {{sfvMoreSport.more_from}}

Must See

See Full Schedule