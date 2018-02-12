Skip to main content

OAR’s Yevgenia Medvedeva wins team event short program

February 12, 2018

OAR’s Yevgenia Medvedeva wins team event short program

View Details Hide Details
The Olympic Athlete from Russia is also a medal favorite in the ladies’ event.

Up Next:

Play 03:27

Figure Skating

France’s Meite skates to Beyonce in team event
See More:

Highlights and Clips

More from Olympic {{sfvMoreSport.more_from}}

Must See

See Full Schedule