Skip to main content

Sorry! Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes throws wrong curling stone

February 11, 2018

Sorry! Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes throws wrong curling stone

View Details Hide Details
Canada may be the hottest team in mixed doubles, but even they're not immune to mistakes on the curling sheet.

Up Next:

Play 01:52

Figure Skating

Competing in the Olympics is already a win for the Knierims
See More:

Highlights and Clips

More from Olympic {{sfvMoreSport.more_from}}

Must See

See Full Schedule