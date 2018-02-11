Skip to main content

Sweeper gets bonked by falling teddy bear, Adam Rippon helps

February 11, 2018

Sweeper gets bonked by falling teddy bear, Adam Rippon helps

View Details Hide Details
Adam Rippon was there to help when a teddy bear thrown onto the ice went rogue.

Up Next:

Play 00:34

Figure Skating

Figure skating sweepers kill time in the cutest way possible
See More:

Highlights and Clips

More from Olympic {{sfvMoreSport.more_from}}

Must See

See Full Schedule