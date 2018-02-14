Skip to main content

Weather impacts alpine events

February 14, 2018

Weather impacts alpine events

The weather has been a game-changer in Pyeongchang. Near-blizzard conditions postponed the skiing competitions, delaying Mikaela Shiffrin's first event.

Philly flair on U.S. men's hockey team

