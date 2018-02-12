Skip to main content

Mirai Nagasu's parents show their pride

February 12, 2018

Mirai Nagasu's parents show their pride

View Details Hide Details
Mirai Nagasu's parents, who own a restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley, were all smiles after their daughter's team skate performance.

Up Next:

Play 01:53

Shibutani Siblings to bring home bronze

Highlights and Clips

More from Olympic {{sfvMoreSport.more_from}}

Must See

See Full Schedule