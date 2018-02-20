Skip to main content

Seafood... Korean fish market style

February 20, 2018

Seafood... Korean fish market style

View Details Hide Details
NBC10’s Keith Jones dives into some Korean-style seafood available at a fish market.

Up Next:

Play 03:04

Olympians with Bay Area ties take to the ice in PyeongChang

Highlights and Clips

More from Olympic {{sfvMoreSport.more_from}}

Must See

See Full Schedule