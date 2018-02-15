Skip to main content

SoCal skating stars are ready to shine

February 15, 2018

Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou are set for the men's short program.

Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou to hit the ice in PyeongChang

