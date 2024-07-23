American tennis player Chris Eubanks continually has defied expectations throughout much of his career. The former collegiate tennis star's journey to the pro tour might have been unconventional, but has proven successful. Through his positivity, on-court power and passion, Eubank’s game has brought him to the Grand Slams, the commentator’s stands and now, to the greatest athletic stage in the world, the Olympic Games.
College career to the pro tour
Atlanta native Eubanks' tennis career started as he tagged along as a child to watch his dad give lessons to his older brother.
Before long, Eubanks picked up the racket himself. Eubanks played in junior tournaments but was not a standout by any stretch. At age 12, Eubanks began to practice at South Fulton Tennis Academy, which at the time was operated by former pro tennis player Donald Young’s parents. Young became a world No. 1 junior under his parents’ tutelage and reached a career-high rank of No. 38 while on the ATP Tour. When Young rolled through town, Eubanks was invited to hit with him. Eubank’s access to hit with a world-class player only propelled his career.
In 2012, Eubanks was given an interesting proposition: Young’s father suggested that instead of his continued focus on tournaments and wins, Eubanks should prioritize development. He took off close to a year of tournaments to hone in on his game, and even traveled with Young to tournaments across the world as a hitting partner. Eubanks got a crash-course of the pro tour but didn’t necessarily see himself following the same path professionally. The next step he wanted to take was college tennis.
Ultimately, Eubanks stayed close to home and attended Georgia Tech. As a Yellow Jacket, Eubanks began to sharpen his game. His sophomore and junior collegiate years he dominated both seasons without dropping a home match and won ACC Player of the Year awards consecutively in 2016 and 2017.
The summer of 2017 was transformative for the young player. He spent the summer playing in pro tournaments and made waves in his hometown when he had a quarterfinal run at the Atlanta Open. Later that summer, he received a wildcard to his first U.S. Open main draw.
Following his first Grand Slam appearance, Eubanks forewent his last year of NCAA eligibility in 2017 and turned pro that October. Equipped with a big serve and powerful forehand, Eubanks spent the next two years clambering in the high 100’s before finally cracking the top 150 rankings in 2019. In 2022, Eubanks had his first U.S. Open win, and in July of 2023, took home the title in Mallorca. It was his quarterfinal Wimbledon cinder-fella run a week later that would delight and shock the world. In 2023, Eubanks ascended to a career-high world No. 29.
The Mayor of the ATP Tour
Before his glimmering grass-court run at Wimbledon, Eubanks became known for his joy and genial attitude amongst players on the tour. In college, he won the USTA/ITA Sportsmanship Award in 2016 and the 2017 ITA Arthur Ashe, Jr. Leadership and Sportsmanship Award. He’s been referred to as “The Mayor” or “The Governor” by his fellow American players for getting to know everyone on the tour. While some players remain stoic and stone-faced in the company of potential competitors, Eubanks enthusiasm and friendliness has transformed potential on-court foes into off-court friends.
“Some people just kind of operate better when they are a little bit more to themselves, a bit more quiet,” Eubanks said.
Typically, throughout my career. I've played my best tennis when I'm a little bit more relaxed when I'm a bit talkative. I'm kind of having fun on the court. So I think it's what lets me feel my most authentic self.
That Eubanks-brand of ebullience has dazzled tennis fans on courts around the world, and on their screens, as Eubanks has served as a commentator for the Tennis Channel. Eubanks is at home in-front of the camera and has no trouble providing in-depth commentary with the intimate knowledge of being a current touring professional.
When asked about the Olympics and if he was a fan, commentator Chris made an appearance, easily rattling off the last few editions of the Games he watched.
“I can remember Beijing '08,” Eubanks said. “I can remember London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo obviously 2020. And now, Paris 2024.”
And, like any good sports commentator, the storylines and stars.
“I believe it might have been ‘08 when Michael Phelps dominated. I believe Usain Bolt was probably 2012 when he dominated. So, I can remember a few sports here and there and big moments, but the tennis is always what really sticks out about those Olympics.”
Commentator Chris will have to take a backseat for Paris, as he turns his attention to his on-court game as a member of Team USA.
Teeming with Pride
It has been an extra patriotic year for the 28-year-old. In February, he made his debut at the Davis Cup, an annual team event that pits countries against one another in team tennis.
“It's almost like you have a stronger sense of not wanting to let your teammates down when you're representing your country and you're playing for them,” Eubanks said of his time on the U.S. Davis Cup team.
In his Davis Cup debut, a tie-break between the U.S. and the Ukraine, Eubanks helped the team qualify for a Finals Group Stage, after he defeated Viacheslav Bielinskyi in straight-sets on the first day of competition.
“It was certainly a different experience," Eubanks said. "Something that I really, really look forward to, and I really enjoy and I look forward to in the future, given the opportunity, but there's something special about playing a team have it in representing your country in tennis.”
Eubanks will reunite with many of his Davis Cup teammates as member of the American Olympic men’s team in Paris.
“I think we [the U.S. Olympic men’s tennis team] have some pretty good camaraderie and are supportive for each other. So yeah, it's going to be a fun time. No doubt.”
A new Olympian
During the last Olympic Games in 2020, Eubanks' ranking sat outside the top 200, and he certainly was not on any short lists for the Games. But in 2024, after continually shattering expectations, Eubanks knew there was a chance.
“I kept track of the guys who were ahead of me,” Eubanks said. “But I knew it would be close. I knew I might really have a shot (at) making the team and as the following months kind of came and went, that thought on the horizon started to become a bit clearer.”
In June, the American Olympic tennis roster was named, and as the newest member of the team, Eubanks defied the greatest expectations set on him: his own.
“It's something I didn't really know would come my way, with how strong American men's tennis has been the past few years,” Eubanks said. “So when I saw that there was a close chance to make the team, I was like, 'Oh, man, like I might actually get a chance to go to the Olympics.' So now I'm super excited about it. Can't wait to get over there and looking forward to it.”