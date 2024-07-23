Atlanta native Eubanks' tennis career started as he tagged along as a child to watch his dad give lessons to his older brother.

Before long, Eubanks picked up the racket himself. Eubanks played in junior tournaments but was not a standout by any stretch. At age 12, Eubanks began to practice at South Fulton Tennis Academy, which at the time was operated by former pro tennis player Donald Young’s parents. Young became a world No. 1 junior under his parents’ tutelage and reached a career-high rank of No. 38 while on the ATP Tour. When Young rolled through town, Eubanks was invited to hit with him. Eubank’s access to hit with a world-class player only propelled his career.

In 2012, Eubanks was given an interesting proposition: Young’s father suggested that instead of his continued focus on tournaments and wins, Eubanks should prioritize development. He took off close to a year of tournaments to hone in on his game, and even traveled with Young to tournaments across the world as a hitting partner. Eubanks got a crash-course of the pro tour but didn’t necessarily see himself following the same path professionally. The next step he wanted to take was college tennis.

Ultimately, Eubanks stayed close to home and attended Georgia Tech. As a Yellow Jacket, Eubanks began to sharpen his game. His sophomore and junior collegiate years he dominated both seasons without dropping a home match and won ACC Player of the Year awards consecutively in 2016 and 2017.

Chris Eubanks (Georgia Tech) returns a serve from Michael Redlicki, (Arkansas) during the match at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the 2016 National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships. USA Today

The summer of 2017 was transformative for the young player. He spent the summer playing in pro tournaments and made waves in his hometown when he had a quarterfinal run at the Atlanta Open. Later that summer, he received a wildcard to his first U.S. Open main draw.

Following his first Grand Slam appearance, Eubanks forewent his last year of NCAA eligibility in 2017 and turned pro that October. Equipped with a big serve and powerful forehand, Eubanks spent the next two years clambering in the high 100’s before finally cracking the top 150 rankings in 2019. In 2022, Eubanks had his first U.S. Open win, and in July of 2023, took home the title in Mallorca. It was his quarterfinal Wimbledon cinder-fella run a week later that would delight and shock the world. In 2023, Eubanks ascended to a career-high world No. 29.