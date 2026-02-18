What to knowWant to relive the competition as it happened? Change \u0022Sort by\u0022 to \u0022Oldest\u0022 instead of \u0022Latest\u0022 right below this box.\nThe women\u0027s Olympic figure skating event kicked off with the short program, and will conclude with the free skate on Thursday, Feb. 19.\nAlysa Liu, Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito all qualified to the free skate. Liu sits in 3rd, Levito in 8th and Glenn in 13th.\nLiu and Levito skated cleanly, but Glenn popped her planned triple loop, completing only a double. She entered as a favorite for the podium, but her medal chances looked grim after the misstep.\n