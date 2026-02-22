What to know\nUSA and Canada tied 1-1 as 3rd period begins\nMatt Boldy scored the first goal 6 minutes into the gold medal game\nCale Makar scored with 1:44 left in 2nd period to equalize for Canada\nU.S. is seeking the first Olympic gold since the 1980 \u0027Miracle on Ice\u0027 Games\nSidney Crosby is OUT for the gold medal game due to injury\n\nRead more about today\u0027s matchup here.\n\nFinland beat Slovakia 6-1 to win the Olympic bronze medal\nThe U.S. women\u0027s hockey team defeated Canada to become Olympic champions on Thursday — catch up with everything that happened en route to gold🥇🏒