What to know about Day 6 of the Winter OlympicsFOLLOW ALONG WITH TODAY\u0027S LIVE BLOG\nHere is the schedule for Day 6!\n🥌The U.S. curling team began the women\u0027s tournament strong with a big win over South Korea.\n⛷️Jessie Diggins\u0027 epic Olympic career added another chapter with a gutsy performance to take bronze in 10km free race.\n🏂Nick Baumgartner finished 7th in men\u0027s snowboard cross as he competes in his fifth Olympics.\n🏂A stunner in the pipe! South Korea\u0027s Gaon Choi recovered from a nasty crash in the women\u0027s halfpipe final to outduel two-time defending gold medalist Chloe Kim, who claimed silver.\n⛸️Double Dutch in short track! Xandra Velzeboer took gold in the women\u0027s 500m and Jens van \u0027t Wout won the men\u0027s 1000m.\n🏒 The U.S. men\u0027s hockey team opened Olympic tournament with a 5-1 win over Latvia.