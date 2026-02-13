What to know about Day 7 of the Winter OlympicsHere are the top storylines from Day 7 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics:\n🏒 Team USA women\u0027s hockey dominated Italy to coast into the semifinal round.\n🏂A electric men\u0027s halfpipe final saw three riders from Japan in the top four finishers, as Yuto Totsuka squeaked by Scotty James for gold.\n🎿The King ties history! Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo equaled the Winter Olympic record for career gold medals by powering to men\u0027s 10k freestyle victory.\n⛸️The free skate wrapped up Friday afternoon with a stunning finish. FOLLOW ALONG WITH THE LIVE BLOG\n🏒 Connor McDavid had a huge game to lead Canada past Switzerland in the men\u0027s tournament.