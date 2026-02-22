What to know about Day 15 of the Winter OlympicsHappy Saturday! Here is what\u0027s on the schedule for today at Milan Cortina:\n🎿 Norway\u0027s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo notched an unprecedented sixth gold medal in his sixth Winter Olympics event.\n🥇 Team USA has locked up the most gold medals ever at a Winter Olympics, winning its 11th of Milan Cortina in mixed team aerials.\n⛸️ Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu and top figure skaters performed for the last time at Milan Cortina in the exhibition gala.\n🛷 USA\u0027s Kaillie Humphries and Jasmine Jones notched bronze in the two-woman bobsled, finishing behind a pair of German sleds.\n⛸️ Jordan Stolz finished 4th in his final event; Mia Manganello claimed the first-ever U.S. medal in mass start speed skating.\n🥌 Canada held off Team USA in the women\u0027s curling bronze medal match.\n🎿 The women\u0027s freeski halfpipe final (originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET) has been postponed until Sunday.\nGo to the NBCOlympics.com schedule page to find all of today\u0027s live streams. \nAll live streams are available to watch on desktop as well as mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Sports apps.