What to know about Day 11 of the Winter OlympicsFOLLOW ALONG WITH TODAY\u0027S LIVE BLOG\nHere are today\u0027s top events and storylines: \n🎿 Norway\u0027s Tormod Frostad and USA\u0027s Mac Forehand threw haymakers in a marquee men\u0027s freeski big air 1-2 finish.\n🥌 Tuesday marked an up-and-down day for the U.S. curling team, as the women\u0027s squad closes in on the semifinals while Team Casper hit a skid. Complete standings update\n⛸️ The U.S. men secured silver in speed skating team pursuit, while the women\u0027s squad finished just off the podium.\n⛸️ The \u0022Blade Angels\u0022 took the ice for the women\u0027s short program. FOLLOW THE WOMEN\u0027S SHORT PROGRAM LIVE BLOG FOR UPDATES\n🛷Germany swept the two-man bobsled for the second consecutive Olympic Games.