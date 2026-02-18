What to know about Day 12 of the Winter OlympicsCheck out the top storylines from Day 12 at the Milan Cortina Games:\n⛷️After a long road back to the top of the podium, Mikaela Shiffrin is once again a gold medalist. 🥇\n🎿Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo extended his record-breaking Games while the U.S. men claimed silver in the cross-country team sprint. Klaebo and Michael Phelps are the only Olympians with at least 10 gold medals. \n🏂Colorado\u0027s Jake Canter secured a bronze in snowboarding slopestyle with a monster third run.\n🥌The U.S. women\u0027s curling team missed its first chance to clinch a spot in the semifinals with a loss to Great Britain and semifinal hopes for the U.S. men\u0027s squad are on thin ice.\n🏒The U.S. takes on Sweden in the men\u0027s quarterfinal. FOLLOW ALONG WITH OUR BLOG FOR LIVE UPDATES Meanwhile, Canada survived a near-upset in an OT thriller.\nGo to the NBCOlympics.com schedule page to find all of today\u0027s live streams. \nAll live streams are available to watch on desktop as well as mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Sports apps.