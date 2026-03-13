What to know about Day 7 of the Winter Paralympics🏒 The U.S. sled hockey team booked its spot in the gold medal game with a 6-1 semifinal victory over Czechia. Canada and China will play later today in the other semifinal (2:05 p.m. ET)\n🏂 Para snowboarding concluded with the banked slalom. Four U.S. riders won medals, with Kate Delson (women\u0027s SB-LL2) and Noah Elliott (men\u0027s SB-LL1) capturing gold\n🎿 Kendall Gretsch won her fourth medal of these Paralympics — and her first gold! — in the para biathlon sprint pursuit\n⛷️ In para Alpine skiing, competition was held across three divisions in the men\u0027s giant slalom\n🥌 Canada and China advanced to Saturday\u0027s gold medal game in mixed team wheelchair curling after winning their semifinal matchups. Sweden and South Korea will play for bronze later today (1:35 p.m. ET)