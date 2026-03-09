What happened on Day 1 of the Winter ParalympicsFOLLOW ALONG WITH TODAY\u0027S LIVE BLOG\n🎿 In para biathlon, Oksana Masters and Kendall Gretsch went 1-2 in the women\u0027s 7.5km sprint (sitting) to give the United States its first two medals of the 2026 Winter Paralympics.\n🏒 The U.S. sled hockey team opened its Paralympic campaign with a 14-1 thrashing of host nation Italy. The Italians scored within the first minute of the game, but Team USA bounced back to net 14 unanswered goals.\n🥌 Team USA fell to Great Britain in mixed team wheelchair curling.\n⛷️ The men\u0027s and women\u0027s downhill marked the first events of the para Alpine skiing program, with competition happening across three divisions. Austria\u0027s Aigner siblings swept the two vision impaired races.\n🏂 Qualifying took place for men\u0027s and women\u0027s snowboard cross ahead of Sunday\u0027s competition. USA\u0027s Brenna Huckaby had the fastest time among all women.