What to know about Day 9 of the Winter Paralympics🏒 Hockey\u0027s greatest rivalry did not disappoint as the United States beat Canada 6-2 to win gold once again in the Paralympic sled hockey final\n🎿 Para cross-country skiing concluded with the men\u0027s and women\u0027s 20km. Jake Adicoff won his fourth gold, Sydney Peterson won her third gold, and Oksana Masters earned bronze for her fifth medal overall\n⛷️ Para Alpine skiing finished with the men\u0027s slalom. Italy\u0027s Giacomo Bertagnolli (vision impaired) won host nation Italy\u0027s seventh and final gold medal of the Milan Cortina Paralympics