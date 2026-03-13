What to know about Day 6 of the Winter ParalympicsFOLLOW ALONG WITH TODAY\u0027S LIVE BLOG\n🥌 The U.S. mixed wheelchair curling team lost a must-win game against Norway this morning and was eliminated from semifinal contention\n⛷️ Austria\u0027s Veronika Aigner (vision impaired), Swden\u0027s Ebba Aarsjoe (standing) and Germany\u0027s Anna-Lena Forster (sitting) won gold in women\u0027s giant slalom. It\u0027s the third gold medal in Italy for Aigner and Aarsjoe, and the second for Forster\n🏒 The four teams that missed the sled hockey semifinals were in action for a set of games that will help determine the final standings