Officially, it's called "women's" street skateboarding. If you watched its Olympic debut unfold, you know better. And you might be feeling a little old.

How old? Well, the sport's universally acknowledged "G.O.A.T," Tony Hawk, had retired by the time Monday's three medalists were born.

The gold medalist, hometown favorite Momiji Nishiya, and silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil aren't eligible for a driver's license for another three years!