What to know about Day 1 of the Winter OlympicsHere are some of your top storylines for Day 1 of the Milan Cortina Olympics: \n\nSwitzerland\u0027s Franjo von Allmen won the Alpine skiing men\u0027s downhill to secure the first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games\nFrida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson captured gold and silver medals for Sweden in the women\u0027s skiathlon\nFrancesca Lollobrigida took home Italy\u0027s first gold medal of the 2026 Games and set an Olympic record in the women\u0027s speed skating 3000m\nTeam USA defeated Finland 5-0 to improve to 2-0 in the women\u0027s hockey tournament\nJapan goes 1-2 in men\u0027s snowboard big air with Kira Kimura winning gold and Ryoma Kimata taking silver\nMadison Chock and Evan Bates earned a 1st place finish in the free skate portion of the team event\n\nGo to the NBCOlympics.com schedule page to find all of today\u0027s live streams. \nAll live streams also are available to watch on desktop as well as mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Sports apps.