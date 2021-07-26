Each day of the Tokyo Games, NBC Olympics will provide a roundup of news from a variety of sports. Catch up here on all the storylines and must-see highlights you may have missed while you were sleeping. You can also get a jump on the next day/night's viewing with the Day 4 preview.

The first and probably closest duel between Katie Ledecky and Australia's Ariarne Titmus lived up to the hype Monday in Tokyo.

Ledecky is more likely to win the longer races, especially in the new Olympic discipline of the 1500m freestyle. Titmus should have the edge at 200 meters. The 400m race is where the stars' strengths overlap, and no swimmer in history has been close to the times the two rivals have posted.

The American held a narrow lead until the last turn, when Titmus nosed ahead and dethroned the Olympic champion. Her time: 3:56.69, a result bested only by, of course, Katie Ledecky in Rio.

Ledecky congratulated her new rival, with both swimmers admiringly talking about the way they've pushed each other. Meanwhile, an Australian coach was a little excited.

In another close one, first-time Olympian Torri Huske missed a medal by 0.01 seconds in the 100m butterfly. The 18-year-old finished 0.14 seconds behind the winner, Canada's Margaret MacNeil.

The U.S. rebounded with an emphatic win in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Caeleb Dressel took his first of what could be a Phelpsian, Ledeckyian or Spitzian medal haul, but it was Zach Apple who stamped his authority on the race with a 46.69-second anchor leg.

In other sports, the theme from the film Top Secret, called Skeet Surfing, summed up the day for U.S. athletes quite well, with U.S. shooters winning gold in the men's and women's skeet events while surfers continued to impress in the new Olympic sport.

The evening action saw many firsts and seconds: the first-ever gold medal for the Philippines in any sport, the first non-Chinese athletes to win a table tennis gold since 2004, the first Canadian woman to win a judo medal, Kosovo's second gold medal of the Olympics and third ever, Jordan's second medal ever, and Hong Kong's second-ever gold medal.